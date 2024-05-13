It seems like the price of absolutely everything has gone way up recently. Inflation. I'm sure you've noticed.

Grabbing a quick bite to eat used to be no big deal. You could get a burger, fries, a coke and even a dessert for under $10...way under $10. At some fast food restaurants, that's a distant memory.

The price of fast food has gone up in recent years

Mashed took a look at all of the fast food places across the county and ranked them...the most expensive and the least expensive.

Guess which fast food place is the most expensive.

This may be an easy one for you to guess.

I know every time I go through this drive-thru I complain about how expensive it is compared to other fast food choices. It hurts your wallet. But, I also think it's one of the best tasting fast food.

Interesting dilemma. Taste vs. price. Is it worth it to pay more for the best-tasting fast food? Hmmm.

The most expensive fast food in America is Wendy's

Alright, I'll tell you. The most expensive fast food in America is Wendy's.

Are you surprised? I'm not.

There are 145 Wendy's locations in New Jersey.

The high prices at Wendy's don't seem to be chasing anyone away. Every time I go there or pass by, it's always crowded and the drive-thru line is usually wrapped around the building.

Here's what Mashed had to say about Wendy's being the most expensive fast food restaurant:

"Known for their square-shaped burger patties, Wendy's has historically topped the list of pricey fast food. In 1971, the average burger would cost diners around $.30. However Wendy's was charging nearly twice that at $.55. In fact, from the 1970s to the 2010s, Wendy's burgers have consistently cost more than their biggest competitors, McDonald's and Burger King. Perhaps their commitment to offering "fresh, never frozen" beef is the reason behind the historically higher price tag. But, regardless, Wendy's customers have to decide whether the extra pennies are worth it."

Do Wendy's high prices keep you away?

Not me.

