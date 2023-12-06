An Absolute MUST-Try: The ‘Most Iconic’ Steakhouse in NJ is a Reigning Champion

As far as restaurant dining goes, few would argue that visiting a singularly exceptional steakhouse is a top tier experience.

Photo by Madie Hamilton on Unsplash Photo by Madie Hamilton on Unsplash loading...

So if we're looking for an iconic steakhouse in New Jersey, you know the competition is sizzling...

Get our free mobile app

What's the most iconic steakhouse in New Jersey?

Another round of applause for reigning champion of New Jersey steakhouses - Rare the Steakhouse! Located at 440 Main Street in Little Falls, NJ.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Earlier this year, Mashed.com crowned this jewel of a restaurant as the BEST steakhouse in all of New Jersey. And now it's getting yet another nod!

FinanceBuzz has taken notice of this spot. In their recent list of The Most Iconic Steakhouses in Every State, Rare The Steakhouse took the crown for New Jersey.

Here's what they had to say about it:

"Rare regularly takes the top spot on “best of” lists in Jersey as the restaurant is known for its incredible prime steaks, great service, and lively atmosphere...In addition to steakhouse classics, Rare’s menu includes an array of delicious Italian dishes, homemade pasta, fresh seafood, and more."

If you're a steak connoisseur, there can't be any doubt - you MUST try this place.

Once you get a seat in this restaurant, you have your choice of different steaks and chops, like Prime Angus Porterhouse Steak for Two, Tomahawk Ribchop, Shell Steak on the Bone, Filet Mignon, Milk Fed Veal Rib Chop, and more.

If you've ever been here, let us know in the comments and give us your verdict.

Go ahead and follow them on the Instagram page @rarethesteakhouse too.

5 Amazing Steakhouses Every NJ Carnivore Needs To Visit According to Only In Your State , these 5 steakhouses are the best in New Jersey and really know how to cook a solid steak. Gallery Credit: Buehler