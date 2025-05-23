Summer in New Jersey means boardwalk nights, BBQs, beach trips, and, unfortunately, bug bites.

It feels like the second the weather warms up, the mosquitoes come out in full force. You could be outside for five minutes and somehow still end up with ten bug bites, and I’m so prone to them.

Even though they’re literally everywhere, not all mosquito attacks are random. There’s a good chance you’re unknowingly inviting them.

Let’s start with a few everyday things that attract mosquitoes like crazy:

Standing water – Birdbaths, clogged gutters, or even a forgotten bucket can become mosquito breeding grounds

– Birdbaths, clogged gutters, or even a forgotten bucket can become mosquito breeding grounds Dark clothing – They’re drawn to dark colors, so wearing black or navy can make you more of a target.

– They’re drawn to dark colors, so wearing black or navy can make you more of a target. Scented products – Perfumes, lotions, and even certain shampoos can lure them in.

– Perfumes, lotions, and even certain shampoos can lure them in. Your sweat – Mosquitos are big fans of body heat and sweat, especially after exercise.

– Mosquitos are big fans of body heat and sweat, especially after exercise. Alcohol – Studies show drinking alcohol can increase your mosquito appeal.

Now that we know what draws them in, here’s how to keep them away:

Use a fan – Mosquitos are weak fliers, and a fan on your porch can do wonders.

– Mosquitos are weak fliers, and a fan on your porch can do wonders. Wear light-colored clothing – Less appealing and easier to spot them.

– Less appealing and easier to spot them. Use mosquito repellents

Get rid of standing water anywhere around your home

anywhere around your home Try citronella candles or essential oils like lavender and peppermint

With a few small changes, you can MAYBE enjoy your summer nights bite-free. Nobody wants to deal with shooing bugs away all summer long.

