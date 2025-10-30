A new, artsy restaurant is opening in downtown Princeton this week, inspired by the Princeton University Art Museum, according to My Central Jersey.

A colorful or beautiful presentation of different types of food is most certainly considered art, and that's what this new restaurant is aiming for, as well as attracting newcomers to the museum.

Restaurant opening inside Princeton University Art Museum

Mosaic Restaurant, located on the third floor of the new Princeton University Art Museum, will celebrate its opening on Saturday, November 1.

READ MORE: Longtime Princeton restaurant closes doors permanently

It's a sit-down restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and brunch. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.

Get our free mobile app

The restaurant overlooks the campus; no two tables are the same

Not only will you enjoy museum-inspired dishes in a beautiful setting (no two tables will look the same), you'll also dine overlooking the stunning Princeton University campus. It sounds like it will be an experience you won't soon forget.

Princeton University Art Museum via Facebook Princeton University Art Museum via Facebook loading...

Takeout and catering are available

You can also order takeout and catering.

Of course, before or after your meal, you can experience the museum and wander around downtown Princeton.

READ MORE: Fogo de Chao opening Princeton location

Princeton is especially beautiful this time of year with the leaves changing colors. Nassau Street, Witherspoon Street, Palmer Square, and many of the surrounding streets all have adorable shops, restaurants, and more.

The website says, "We hope that you will see the restaurant as a mosaic, where each element has been thoughtfully chosen to celebrate sustainability, craft, and culture. We invite you to savor not only what's on your plate but the entire composition."

Intrigued?

Mosaic Restaurant is open to the public starting November 1 on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 AM - 3 PM. It's open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 AM - 3 PM.

For reservations, click here.