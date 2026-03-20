Fans of More Than Q will love this if it turns out to be true. It seems as if the beloved BBQ restaurant will be reopening in a new Mercer County spot. It was previously located in Lambertville and West Windsor (near Trader Joe's on Route 1)

More Than Q via Facebook More Than Q via Facebook loading...

More Than Q may be reopening in the old PJ's Pancake House in Ewing

A post in the popular Mercer Bucks Central Jersey Eateries Facebook group revealed that the owner of More Than Q, Matt Martin, has purchased the old PJ's Pancake House location on Bear Tavern Road in Ewing, and will be back in business soon, as soon as he can hire quality staff.

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Commenters shared their excitement, saying they can't wait for the reopening. Others are hoping their favorite menu items will be back, like the pulled pork and Triple Hog Hot Dog.

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More Than Q is one of the top BBQ restaurants on the East Coast

More Than Q's website says, "More Than Q BBQ Company was founded in 2014 by pitmaster Matt Martin, and is one of the East Coast’s top barbeque destinations, serving up delicious, smoked meats along with seasonal, southern sides. From brisket to smoked sausage, ribs, burnt end baked beans, collard greens, cheesy grits and more, our food is topped only by our outstanding customer service. We use only fresh, seasonal ingredients and select cuts of meat, making our delicious Texas-style BBQ the perfect barbeque experience."

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As soon as I hear any new information on the possible reopening of More Than Q, I'll pass it along to you. To check out the More Than Q website, click here.

8 Meats You Legally Can't BBQ in New Jersey I hope you never even considered eating these animals, but if you have, you can't. Gallery Credit: Gianna