BIG WINNER! Pennsylvania Lottery Winners Hit for $6 Million in Montgomery County, Pa.
Wow, there are two really big lottery winners celebrating the New Year in Montgomery County, Pa. with big jackpots.
Two Scratch-Off Tickets Hit For $6 Million in Montgomery County, Pa
Two separate scratch-off tickets won a combined $6 million in recent days at two different Montgomery County retailers.
Each ticket won $3 million on the Ho Ho Holiday 100X Scratch-Off tickets. The tickets were sold at:
- GIANT Food Store (1760 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, Pa.)
- Wawa (1906 Swamp Pike, Gilbertsville, Pa.)
Both retailers will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets, the lottery says.
The Ho Ho Holiday 100X is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.
The winning news was shared the news in a press release on Thursday (January 4). Each winner has about one year to claim their prize.
There have been other big scratch-off winners from the Pennsylvania Lottery recently.
In Susquehanna County, a winning $5 million scratch-off ticket was sold at a convenience store in South Montrose, Pa.
The winning ticket was on the Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-off game. Tickets cost $50, and it has top prizes of $5 million.
The Store, Montrose Convenience Inc., will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Meanwhile, in Cambria County, Pa., a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket was recently sold at BigDogz Grill in Johnstown, Pa.
The ticket was for the Big Money Millionaire game, which is a $20 game and offers top prizes of $1 million. The retailer receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Each winner has about one year to claim their prize.
