Wow, there are two really big lottery winners celebrating the New Year in Montgomery County, Pa. with big jackpots.

Two Scratch-Off Tickets Hit For $6 Million in Montgomery County, Pa

Two separate scratch-off tickets won a combined $6 million in recent days at two different Montgomery County retailers.

Google Maps & Canva Google Maps & Canva loading...

Each ticket won $3 million on the Ho Ho Holiday 100X Scratch-Off tickets. The tickets were sold at:

Both retailers will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets, the lottery says.

The Ho Ho Holiday 100X is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Pennsylvania Lottery Pennsylvania Lottery loading...

The winning news was shared the news in a press release on Thursday (January 4). Each winner has about one year to claim their prize.

UP NEXT: Scratch-off Lottery Winners Hit Big in Susquehanna and Cambria Counties, Pa.

There have been other big scratch-off winners from the Pennsylvania Lottery recently.

In Susquehanna County, a winning $5 million scratch-off ticket was sold at a convenience store in South Montrose, Pa.

Get our free mobile app

The winning ticket was on the Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-off game. Tickets cost $50, and it has top prizes of $5 million.

Pennsylvania Lottery Pennsylvania Lottery loading...

The Store, Montrose Convenience Inc., will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Meanwhile, in Cambria County, Pa., a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket was recently sold at BigDogz Grill in Johnstown, Pa.

The ticket was for the Big Money Millionaire game, which is a $20 game and offers top prizes of $1 million. The retailer receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Each winner has about one year to claim their prize.