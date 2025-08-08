This weekend is about to mark a very historical moment for the MLB. Major League Baseball is about to see its first female umpire in a regular‑season game. This is so exciting! After decades of the sport being played for and umpired by men, a woman is breaking through and making waves for the first time in baseball history.

Who is the MLB’s First Female Umpire?

Her name is Jen Pawol and she is a former college softball star turned umpire who's been quietly climbing the ranks since her Minor League debut in 2016.

She’s worked her way through Rookie ball, climbed through Triple-A, where she even led as a crew chief, and made wake-up calls at spring training in both 2024 and 2025, becoming the first woman to do so since Ria Cortesio in 2007. She’s officially going to be making her MLB debut this weekend and she’s from New Jersey.

Where in New Jersey is Jen Pawol from?

Jen Pawol grew up in West Milford, New Jersey, where she starred as an all-state softball catcher and soccer goalie at West Milford High School before earning a scholarship to Hofstra.

She then later made the jump to becoming an umpire, where she’s now making history as a woman.

What game is she umpiring this weekend?

This Saturday, she’ll be working the bases during a doubleheader between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, including both Saturday games, and she’ll take the plate as home‑plate umpire on Sunday for the series finale.

This is truly so exciting and such a historical moment for not only women but for sports in general.

