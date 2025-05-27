If there’s one thing that I’m personally horrible at, it’s spelling.

I was never one in school to be the spelling bee champion, and I’ve come to terms with that. Every year, Google Trends loves to highlight the words we all tend to misspell the most.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is kicking off tonight, and to say it’s impressive is an understatement.

I’ve never even heard most of the words that are said, let alone be able to spell them. Google Trends analyzes the top “how to spell” searches in each state and reveals which words trip up each state the most.

Do you think we’re good spellers in Pennsylvania? Evidently not. I had high hopes for us, thinking that the word we tend to misspell would be one that makes sense.

Something along the lines of “archeology” or “philanthropy,” something long and not used in everyday life. That was for sure not the case.

What Word Do Pennsylvanians Most Commonly Misspell?

The answer is a pretty simple one. It’s scissors. I guess people are confused between how many c’s and how many s’s?

It’s funny because we’re all introduced to scissors and the word scissors itself at an early age.

They’re in about every classroom and towards the front of every “My First Words” book. There’s no shame if this word gives you a hard time.

So many people in the state of Pennsylvania are guilty of absolutely butchering the spelling of this word. Maybe from here on out, we need to make sure our kids know exactly how to spell “scissors” so we can break this for good.

Then again, it will just be another word, so thank goodness for spell check!

