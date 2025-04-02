If you’re a foodie from Central New Jersey, there’s a sushi spot that you absolutely have to visit.

I’m such a foodie and love trying all different kinds of food. Every cuisine has a dish that I enjoy, so I’m always ready to pack up the car with my friends and try out a new restaurant.

One of my favorite types of cuisine is Japanese. I love all of it, from sashimi to a normal hibachi dinner, I will eat it all. Going out for all-you-can-eat sushi is such a fun experience that every sushi fan should do with friends.

All-You-Can-Eat-Sushi in Central New Jersey

There’s nothing better than meeting a big group of family or friends out for some all-you-can-eat sushi, trying new rolls or appetizers you may not have had before, and just taking in all of the food.

With that being said, if you love Japanese food, specifically sushi, there’s a spot in Middlesex County that is waiting for you to stop by.

I was introduced to this spot by a friend, and it’s now my go-to place for all-you-can-eat sushi.

This hidden gem is in Plainsboro, New Jersey, and if you’re a sushi fan, it’s a must-try.

Best Hidden Gem Sushi Place In Central Jersey

Ichiban Sushi is located in the Princeton Meadows Shopping Center in Plainsboro, New Jersey, and it’s seriously a hidden gem you have to check out.

I always have such a great meal whenever I go here.

They have a menu stacked with classic rolls we all know and love, plus specialty rolls that are must-tries.

They even offer a roll that has fried banana on it and it seriously may be one of the best rolls I’ve ever tasted.

You can take a look at their menu here! Ichiban Sushi is located at 660 Plainsboro Road, Plainsboro Township, NJ.

