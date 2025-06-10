Confirmed: New Restaurant Taking Over Tessara in Hamilton, NJ
I've got interesting local restaurant news for you.
You many have heard the rumors swirling recently about Tessara Restaurant on Route 33 in Hamilton.
I've seen the discussions in local Facebook groups.
Is it still open? Is it closed for good? Is another restaurant taking over?
I got to the bottom of it and have the answer for you.
Owners of Metro restaurants taking over Tessara
The owners of Metro Grill in Ewing and Metro North in Princeton, along with two other restaurants in Lambertville, are taking over.
I confirmed the news with the manager of Metro North, Jessie, who is excited about the expansion.
You're going to have to wait a few months for the new restaurant though, as they still need to get in there, renovate, and make it their own.
It's hoping to be open in time for the holidays
The team is hoping for a grand opening by the holidays. Fingers crossed.
This new restaurant will not carry the Metro name though.
No name has been decided on yet
It will have a new name, which hasn't been decided on 100% yet. I'll let you know as soon as I find out.
I was told the menu will be similar to the Metro restaurants and it will have the same vibe.
I'm sure it will become one of the best spots in town very quickly.
Owners also have two restaurants in Lambertville
You may not be aware, but the owners of the Metro restaurants also own two restaurants in Lambertville.
The Hawk is located at 74 South Union Street.
It's a casual steakhouse with fun cocktails. Perfect for date night, girls night, and everything else.
The newest restaurant to the group is Bridge Street Burgers.
It just opened and is located at 23 Bridge Street (where The Sojourner was).
I love the slogan....from farm to flame. It features burgers, cheesesteaks, sandwiches, fries, wings, sweets, and milkshakes.
So, while you're waiting for the new restaurant in Hamilton to open, you can head to one of their other great spots.
I'll let you know as soon as I find out the name and opening date.
