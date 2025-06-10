I've got interesting local restaurant news for you.

You many have heard the rumors swirling recently about Tessara Restaurant on Route 33 in Hamilton.

I've seen the discussions in local Facebook groups.

Is it still open? Is it closed for good? Is another restaurant taking over?

Google Google loading...

I got to the bottom of it and have the answer for you.

Owners of Metro restaurants taking over Tessara

The owners of Metro Grill in Ewing and Metro North in Princeton, along with two other restaurants in Lambertville, are taking over.

Google Google loading...

I confirmed the news with the manager of Metro North, Jessie, who is excited about the expansion.

Google Google loading...

You're going to have to wait a few months for the new restaurant though, as they still need to get in there, renovate, and make it their own.

READ MORE: Patel Brothers grocery store now open in Hamilton

It's hoping to be open in time for the holidays

The team is hoping for a grand opening by the holidays. Fingers crossed.

This new restaurant will not carry the Metro name though.

Get our free mobile app

No name has been decided on yet

It will have a new name, which hasn't been decided on 100% yet. I'll let you know as soon as I find out.

I was told the menu will be similar to the Metro restaurants and it will have the same vibe.

Part of menu book Radist loading...

I'm sure it will become one of the best spots in town very quickly.

Owners also have two restaurants in Lambertville

You may not be aware, but the owners of the Metro restaurants also own two restaurants in Lambertville.

The Hawk is located at 74 South Union Street.

Google Google loading...

It's a casual steakhouse with fun cocktails. Perfect for date night, girls night, and everything else.

The newest restaurant to the group is Bridge Street Burgers.

It just opened and is located at 23 Bridge Street (where The Sojourner was).

Google Google loading...

I love the slogan....from farm to flame. It features burgers, cheesesteaks, sandwiches, fries, wings, sweets, and milkshakes.

READ MORE: Lambertville named best small town in America

So, while you're waiting for the new restaurant in Hamilton to open, you can head to one of their other great spots.

I'll let you know as soon as I find out the name and opening date.

LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in New Jersey using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker