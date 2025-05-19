Metallica is returning to Philadelphia for TWO shows (both of which will be completely different events).

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show right here:

What Time Is Metallica's Philadelphia Concert?

The event time for both Friday and Sunday's shows are listed as 6:00 p.m.

Of course, we know that the headlining acts won’t come out for a bit longer. So we have inside info on the opening act(s) for each show and what time we can expect to see Metallica hit the stage.

Is There an Opening Act for Metallica's Philadelphia Concerts?

Yes, there are opening acts for BOTH nights of the show. Friday and Sunday night will BOTH have a different opening act, so you're in for a real treat.

Get our free mobile app

Friday night (May 23)'s opening acts will be: Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills. Meanwhile, the opening acts for Sunday night (May 25) will be Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies.

What Happens if It Rains for Metallica's Philadelphia Concerts?

Both concert events are rain or shine at Lincoln Financial Field.

There's a chance of rain (of course, it's summer in Philadelphia). But a little rain won't affect the concert.

READ MORE: These Are The 27 Concerts You MUST See in Philly

Concerts are only delayed for severe weather (like lightning or heavy winds) that pose safety hazards. As it stands now, both Friday and Sunday look to avoid any severe weather during the show.

What time do Gates Open for Metallica's Philadelphia Concerts?

We'll update this shortly. Stay tuned.

What Time Will Metallica Perform in Philadelphia?

Metallica will take to the stage at 8:45, per our best guest-imates. We came to this conclusion based on the other stops on the tour (thanks to Setlist.fm!).

PRO-TIP: Give yourself plenty of time to get into your seats.

If you’re tailgating in Lot K or at Xfinity Live because you don’t want to miss any of this show. The Linc is HUGE. So traffic in South Philly will certainly be busy ahead of the event.

So it will likely take some time to enter the stadium and get into your seat. Plan accordingly.

Are Tickets Still Available for Metallica in Philly?

How Can I Get Last-Minute Metallica Tickets in Philadelphia?

Some tickets remain for Friday and Sunday nights' shows. Plus, tickets are available for BOTH night as well. Here's a breakdown of what's available (as of press time):

Friday Night (1 night only) - Ticket prices for Friday night's show start at $60. You can click here to learn more.

Sunday Night (1 night only) - Ticket prices start at $60. You can check them out by clicking here.

Plus, as we said tickets are available to see BOTH nights of the show. Ticket prices for those packages start at $142. You can check them out by clicking here.

CHECK THIS OUT: Why Did Jalen Hurts Skip The White House Visit?

The entire stadium is available for seating as the stage is built essentially in the middle of the field so you can see from anywhere.

It's a VERY impressive set.

What Time do the Parking Lots Open for the Metallica Concert at the Linc? & How Much Does Parking Cost at Lincoln Financial Field?

We haven't gotten the final confirmation about when parking lots will open for Metallica at the Linc.

But we typically see lots open as early as 1 PM for concerts.

PRO-TIP: Lot K is usually the first to open at Lincoln Financial Field.



We'll update this article as soon as we hear more.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Parking has increased from last year's concert season. It'll be $40 for cars and $80 for oversized vehicles.

Where Can I Park for A Concert at Lincoln Financial Field?

Unsure where to park? All the parking lots in the stadium complex are open for the shows, and there are PLENTY of spots.

READ MORE: Why Did Jalen Hurts REALLY Skip The White House Visit?

Plus, this is the ONLY big event in the bustling stadium complex on Friday Night & Sunday night. Other events that weekend are scheduled for Saturday night.

So that certainly helps with traffic flow as more than 60,000 people flood in for each show.

By the way, we've got a map posted for you here. Lots A-M are closest to the field.

South Philadelphia Stadium Complex Parking Lots Lincoln Financial Field loading...

Remember, these are CASHLESS payments only at the Linc, so you need to use a digital payment (or credit card).

Are Purses and Bags Allowed Inside Lincoln Financial Field?

Clear bags cannot exceed 12"x6"x12" and they must be clear, stadium officials say. Small clutch bags (approximately the size of a hand) are permitted but not larger than 4.5" by 6.5", they say.



In fact, more prohibited items can be found on the Linc’s official website by clicking here. The stadium follows the NFL Clear Bag policy at all concerts and events.