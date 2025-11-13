A new show is generating a lot of buzz in New York, and the second I saw the show’s description I was intrigued. Messy White Gays has officially opened off Broadway in New York, and the show looks like the laughter we all sort of need right now.

Messy White Gays is Now Open in New York

The show is from the mind of Drew Droege. who has been described as the quick-witted diarist of the contemporary homosexual.

Get our free mobile app

This show “reveals what happens when throuples crumble, neighbors bicker, and rich and pretty clash with hot an dumb,” and of course, it all takes place during a Sunday morning brunch in New York City. It's cliche, but that's gay life.

Marc J. Franklin via Messy White Gays Marc J. Franklin via Messy White Gays loading...

“Brecken and Caden have just murdered their boyfriend and stuffed his body into a Jonathan Adler credenza. Unfortunately, they’ve also invited friends over for brunch,” the shows description says.

READ MORE: Where Are They Now? What Happened to Sue Simmons & Other NYC TV Anchors

I had been following this show since it was initially produced as part of a recent season at Vassar College. It is that it’s slated to run through the holiday season so there’s plenty of time to see it.

Messy White Gays Receives Rave Reviews

The show has received quite a few positive reviews all ready. In fact, TheatreMania says it's one of the must-see shows of the year.

"Must-see gay comedy of the season and one of the funniest shows of the year," they wrote.

Of course, given their wealthy status in New York City, they're just as insufferable as you'd expect them to be on stage, which is the best route for a satirical comedy.

Tickets on Sale Now for Messy White Gays

The show is running at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios. It’’ll be there through January 11. Tickets are on sale now on the show’s website – MessyWhiteGays.com.

