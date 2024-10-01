We all know by now that there are way more celebrities from New Jersey than you might expect.

When we think of famous New Jersey natives, names like Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Danny Devito, and John Travolta quickly come to mind.

NJ.com put together an incredible list showcasing the most famous person from each New Jersey county, and it got me thinking: Who is the most famous person to come from Mercer County?

After looking closely at the article, I discovered that Mercer County’s most famous star is comedian Jon Stewart.

Although he was born in New York City, Stewart spent his childhood in Lawrenceville, NJ, and even attended Lawrence High School.

According to his Wikipedia page, Jon Stewart also worked as a bartender at Franklin Corner Tavern, a bar and liquor store on Franklin Corner Road in Lawrence Township, and at City Gardens in Trenton.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Jon Stewart had wandered through the Quaker Bridge Mall a few times for some shopping while growing up in Mercer County.

Stewart eventually became the iconic host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central from 1999 to 2015. Trevor Noah took over the show, but after his departure from the show last year, Jon is now hosting The Daily Show once again! He’s since built a highly successful comedy career.

It’s amazing to think that even the biggest stars once had experiences just like ours!

