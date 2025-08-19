It's back. I know this news makes a lot of locals happy. Save the dates and your appetite.

Mercer County Italian American Festival returning in 2025

The Mercer County Italian Festival is finally returning to Mercer County Park this year after a 5-year break that began when the world shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, back in 2020.

The lively festival, filled with Italian culture, heritage, and some of the best Italian food around, was an annual tradition for many years. The festival celebrated its 20th year in 2019. Now, in 2025, the celebration will continue once again.

It will be in Mercer County Park October 4 and 5

Mark your calendar, like your Italian grandmother would, or set a reminder in your phone. The Mercer County Italian American Festival is Saturday, October 4th, and Sunday, October 5th. The fun will be in Mercer County Park in West Windsor Township.

There will be lots of traditional fun like carnival rides, cultural presentations, vendors, crafters, live music, entertainment, fireworks, and of course, food (pizza, pasta, zeppole, and more) and drinks.

Presale for discounted tickets going on now

You can take advantage of a presale, which just kicked off, to save some money on tickets.

I have no doubt this will be a very popular event, so make sure to get your tickets now before the price goes up.

CLICK HERE to buy discounted tickets to the Mercer County Italian American Festival 2025 at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, NJ.

Do you know the history behind the popular Mercer County Italian American Festival?

To local, John Scarpati, being Italian-American is a state of mind. It's knowing and appreciating family history, embracing Italian-American values, and feeling a sense of pride in who you are.

Italian-Americans are rich in history, art, culture, and, of course, food.

Back in 2000, sensing the Italian-American pride in the area fading, Scarpati decided to gather his Italian-American friends and do something about it. The festival was born shortly after.

Come on out and celebrate the Mercer County Italian American Festival's 21st year, October 4 and 5, in Mercer County Park, West Windsor, NJ.

For more information, click here and follow the festival on Instagram and Facebook.

