There are so many amazing events that go on throughout the year in Mercer County, New Jersey. Each one is made to help bring the community together in different ways!

One of my favorites is the Mercer County Cultural Festival, which is coming up very soon in Mercer County, New Jersey.

This year, the festival will be held on June 7, 2024, from 11 am to 7 pm, which is coming soon!

The festival is free to attend and free to park, so it's perfect for groups big and small!

Get everyone together and bring all of your family and friends to Mercer County Park in West Windsor, New Jersey, to check out all of the free fun there is to be had at the park

When Is The Mercer County Cultural Festival & Food Truck Rally?

There are so many different kinds of vendors to check out at the festival, including lots of local food trucks that come out to serve the community.

If you're looking for a fun way to get out in the community and spend the day with loved ones, this is definitely one of the events that you shouldn't miss. It's perfect for the entire family.

There are going to be traditional dance performances, heritage artisans, art demonstrations, international food trucks, a Biergarten, and of course, activities for the kids.

It's all taking place early next month on June 7 from 11 am to 7 pm at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, New Jersey!

Make sure to get out there and enjoy everything the festival has to offer!

