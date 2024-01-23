This Mercer County, NJ Bar Predates America By 20 Years

If you’re from New Jersey, you know firsthand just how historic this state is. There is so much history to be seen throughout the state especially right in Mercer County.

Between Princeton to Trenton, there are so many different historical landmarks that you can check out and learn so much about. For starters, a bar in Princeton New Jersey is not only one of the oldest in the state, but it predates America by 20 years!

Yankee Doodle Tap Room - Princeton, New Jersey

One of the oldest bars in New Jersey is the Yankee Doodle Tap Room in Princeton, NJ. If you've never seen or heard of it before, it's a little bar located at the Nassau Inn. If you aren't sure where that is, it's right in the heart of Palmer's Square in Princeton!

Obviously, a ton of changes have been made throughout the years to this pub, but it was built back in 1756 and has remained a pub all these years.

According to NJ Digest, The Yankee Doodle Tap Room was first developed as a drinking club for male Princeton students and faculty and is visited by prominent alumni and famous historical figures.

The Yankee Doodle Tap Room has been around for over 250 years and still draws in a crowd! If you've never been inside, it has a really warm and inviting atmosphere and is just the perfect place for a quiet drink in the heart of Princeton, NJ.

The oldest bar in New Jersey is said to be The Cedar Bridge Tavern in Barnegat.

That was built in 1740, so the Yankee Doodle Tap Room wasn't too far behind! The Yankee Doodle Tap Room is located inside the Nassau Inn and is located at 10 Palmer Square E, Princeton, NJ, 08542.

