A quiet holiday evening in one of Philadelphia's ended with one of the largest shooting events in the city in recent memory.

Mass Shooting Reported in Fairmount Hill on Memorial Day Evening

Police officials confirm to the local media that a mass shooting took place in Fairmount Park late Monday evening.

The gunfire erupted around 10:27 p.m. on Lemon Hill Drive, reports say.

Get our free mobile app

The incident resulted in at least two deaths. The victims were an adult man and adult woman, police say.

Additionally, nine other people were injured. That reportedly includes at least three teenagers.

"The men and women were here earlier in the day, saw the activity, they were packing up as this incident unfolded but unfortunately the individuals continued to engage gunfire even though the officers were in the area," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Bethel told the media, including Philadelphia's 6abc TV.

Police Officials Haven't Said Much

Nobody was in custody yet related to the shooting, according to the most recent update from officials.

READ MORE: How Much the Average Pennsylvania Household Spends on Groceries

Officials are, however, expected to provide an update in a press conference that's scheduled for Tuesday morning. Philadelphia's mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to be among those in attendance.

The number of homicides in the city, however, is down by about 13% year-over-year, NBC Philadelphia reports. In fact, they say that with only 91 homicides reported in the city so far this year that makes it the lowest number for the year to date since 2014.