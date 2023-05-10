Memorial Day weekend is almost here, the unofficial kick off of summer. Are you excited? I am.

There's nothing I love more than a weekend filled with patriotic fun...friends, bbqs and parades. Hopefully the weather cooperates and you have some time off from work to enjoy it.

I rarely miss a year of my town's annual Memorial Day parade. I'll be clapping and swaying to the area high school bands, thanking our local veterans, servicemen, women, and emergency volunteers, and watching all the kids in town ride their red, white and blue decorated bikes, scooters, strollers, and more.

My friends laugh when I go crazy after spotting a neighbor or friend in the parade with his or her community group or child's team. I yell hello and wave like I haven't seen them in 10 years. Haha. As they march by, we usually giggle and say, "See you at the BBQ in about an hour."

You'll see classic cars, bands, local politicians, emergency vehicles and volunteers, military men and women, past and present, many community groups like scouts, churches, sports teams, schools and more.

I know Memorial Day Weekend is the start of beach season here in New Jersey but, if you're staying inland, check out one of the local parades. They really are a lot of fun.

It's a great time to catch up with friends. Life gets so busy, but, Memorial Day Weekend is the perfect time to slow down a little.

I've put together a list of some of the Memorial Day parades in and around Mercer County.

