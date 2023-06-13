This Beloved Gloucester County Deli is Closing After 26 Years, But There’s a Silver Lining!

It's the end of an era for lovers of this favorite deli in Gloucester County.

Melinda's Gourmet Deli, located at 344 Greentree Rd in Sewell, New Jersey is permanently closing after 26 years in business.

The owner made the saddening announcement on the deli's Facebook page. But at least there's a silver lining! The owner says she's closing the deli to pursue another business venture. Their last day in business is slated for June 18. Check it out the heartfelt announcement down below:

What will replace Melinda's Gourmet?

As explained in the Facebook post, Johnny Di's Beef & Pork will soon occupy the space once the deli closes. They will specialize in breakfast, lunch, and late-night weekend food.

It's clear from the Facebook comments that this gem of a deli will be sorely missed by its loyal patrons who loved the food!

"It saddens me to read this, but thank you for serving great food (and the best turkey gravy in town). Best of luck on your next great chapter."

"Definitely will be missing your sandwiches!"

"Good Luck Melinda Melinda's Gourmet!!! You will be greatly missed!! Your Food was FANTASTIC…all the time."

"Nooooooo! Your chicken pot pie changed my life! Best wishes, we’ll be there."

"I’m gutted! I’ll stop by several times before you close. You will be soo missed, thanks for your years of serving the community!"

Best of luck to the owners on their next adventure! We'll keep an eye out for their next business venture. Will you be missing Melinda's Gourmet?

