There's a new dining option in Newtown that's already getting great reviews from locals.

Back in December, I told you the news that Marc Gelman, former owner of Rocco's at The Brick, had teamed up with renowned Chef, Joe Brown. The two had this project well in the works before the sudden closure of Rocco's at The Brick in November of 2025.

Melange on Sycamore is now open in Newtown

The new restaurant is called Melange on Sycamore. It's where the old Sycamore Grill once was. The pair spent months renovating it. It has a jazz vibe with black and white decor. You'll discover "a mix of Louisiana and Italian cuisine in an upscale, jazz-themed setting."

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Chef Brown said, We’re excited to be here. Although the wait was long, the return will be well worth it. We’re here for the community. We’re ready to open up, show people what we do, and welcome everybody.”

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The menu has a mix of Louisiana and Italian food

One of the must-haves on the menu is the Crabmeat Cheesecake. Sounds interesting, doesn't it? Other dishes not to be missed are the Louisiana BBQ Shrimp with mini cheese biscuits, Dirty Rice & Clams, and fried oysters. There's a trio of soups selected by the chef, Seafood Jambalaya, Shrimp & Grits, Portabello Parmesan, Pan-Seared Scallops with Corn Maque Choux, and so much more. You can check out the entire menu by clicking here.

READ MORE: Opening date revealed for new PJ Whelihan's in Newtown

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Melange on Sycamore seats 100 guests

You really need to experience Melange on Sycamore for yourself. It's like no other restaurant in the area. You may want to make a reservation. It holds 100 guests, but fills up quickly.

Melange on Sycamore is located at 255 North Sycamore Street in Newtown. It's open for dinner right now, and will also be open for lunch starting Tuesday, April 21.