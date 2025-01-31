Fly Eagles, Fly!

The Eagles have been crowned the official 2025 NFC Champions after beating the Washington Commanders last weekend. Now it’s time for us to get rowdy and cheer them on for a Super Bowl victory!

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking the field in New Orleans on February 9th at 6:30 pm ET and it’s going down for Super Bowl LIX!

The Birds know we have their back all the way from Philly because if there’s one thing about Philadelphia sports fans, it’s that we sure are dedicated.

So many local bakeries, bars, and restaurants are offering watch parties, themed snacks, and more to get Eagles fans in the area ready for the big game coming up and I can’t lie, I wish I could ride around and try them all.

If you find yourself in Center City Philadelphia this week getting ready to cheer on the Eagles, one of the biggest bars in the city is serving up some amazing drinks.

McGillin's Olde Ale House Serving Green Beer For Eagles Super Bowl LIX

McGillin’s Olde Ale House is the oldest bar in Philly and they always have some fun drinks served when any Philly sports team is playing a major game.

Just in time for Super Bowl LIX, the famous bar has brought back their Eagles green beer plus something for the non-beer drinkers as well.

They posted to their Facebook and promoted a special Super Bowl watch party that sold out in seconds with pictures of their famous Eagles green beer plus a green martini.

You can try the beer for yourself all week long and it’s the perfect after-work or weekend drink to get ready for February 9th.

Go Birds!

