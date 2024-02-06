Are you craving a Big Mac? If you live in New Jersey, you're paying more than most states do.

Truth: Americans as a whole love McDonald's. It's cheap, convenient and delicious. And you get a lot for what you pay for.

Americans' relationship with the golden yellow arches is one that has stood the test of time, and it remains one of the most gargantuan fast-food franchises in the world.

But what you may not have known, is that McDonald's doesn't cost the same in every state. It's more expensive in other states than some, according to research from NetCredit.

Once someone posted a picture this McDonald's menu in Darien, Colorado with a Big Mac costing nearly $18, people starting asking questions!

And for those of us living in New Jersey, we're paying more for the same McDonald's food items than most other states.

How expensive is McDonald's in New Jersey?

NetCredit used data from GrubHub to calculate the average cost the same meal in every state: Big Mac, French Fries, 10 pc. Chicken McNuggets, and 10 Piece McNuggets.

Across all 50 states, the average cost of McDonald's in New Jersey is the 8th most-expensive in the country! The prices in New Jersey are 7.3% above the national average cost. The average U.S. cost of a Big Mac is $5.58.

For reference, the most expensive cost of McDonald's is in Alaska, which is 23.93% above the national average. The cheapest is in Wyoming, with costs that are -17.61% below the national average.

Here are the Top 10 most expensive McDonald's prices in America:

Alaska Massachusetts Vermont California New York Hawaii Washington New Jersey Pennsylvania Rhode Island

Why is it more expensive in some states than others? Average cost of living, accessibility, transportation, but prices also vary by individual locations. McDonald's told Business Insider that “prices are ultimately at the discretion of our franchisees and may vary by restaurant.”

The check out the complete ranked map, click HERE.