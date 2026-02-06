McCaffrey's Markets revealed exciting expansion plans for Bucks County, according to the Patch.

Full-Size McCaffrey's grocery store coming to Doylestown

The local, independent grocery store chain has plans to take over the Weis Markets space in the Mercer Square Shopping Center on Old Dublin Pike in Doylestown and create a full-size McCaffrey's Market there.

Simply Fresh by McCaffrey's will close when the new, bigger McCaffrey's store opens

Yes, McCaffrey's already has a smaller market on State Street in town (13,000 square feet), Simply Fresh by McCaffrey's, which is what they call the "Best of" McCaffrey's Markets. This will take its place.

James J. McCafferty IV, EVP of McCaffrey's, said in a statement, “As we look ahead, we recognize that many of our customers will miss the convenience and familiarity of our State Street location. We are incredibly grateful for the support the Doylestown community has shown us over the past 10 years. That loyalty is what has made this next chapter possible. While we are sad to be leaving the Borough, the expanded space allows us to better serve our customers with a full-size market experience, and we remain fully committed to Doylestown for many years to come.”

Simply Fresh by McCaffrey's will stay open until the new store is ready

The new McCaffrey's will be 51,000 square feet. You'll have to wait a few months for the new store, though. It's expected to open sometime in early 2027. Don't worry, Simply Fresh by McCaffrey's will stay open until the new store is ready.

McCaffrey's has other markets in Pennsylvania in New Hope, Yardley, Newtown, Blue Bell, and Gladwyne. In New Jersey, there are McCaffrey's locations in West Windsor and Princeton.

