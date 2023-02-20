A new deli/restaurant is coming to Warrington. It's brand new to the area too, according to LocalToday.

It's McAlister's Deli restaurant and sandwich shop. It will be located in the old Burger King building on Easton Road.

This will be McAlister's very first Bucks County location, and only the third in Pennsylvania. It's based down in Georgia and is mainly down south, but has offices in King of Prussia, the article states.

Get our free mobile app

McAlister's is famous for its southern sweet tea. It comes sweetened or unsweetened and you can ask for it with lemon too. It's freshly brewed throughout the day, so there's always a new batch waiting for you.

The restaurant says, "Our goal is to serve handcrafted food and delicious sweet tea that is simple and satisfying, for every palette, even mom's pickiest eater. We take familiar flavors and add the special McAlister's touch that you won't find anywhere else."

It's a fast-casual restaurant offering sandwiches, salads, soups, spuds (potatoes) and dessert, according to its website.

The club sandwich is one of the most popular menu items. It's huge. The soup looks really good too. You can also get the soup in a bread bowl.

Here's is one of the "spuds." They're big stuffed potatoes, filled with your favorite toppings. The new one has grilled chicken, bacon, jalapenos, cheese and McAlister's signature Romesco sauce.

McAlister's website says, "Today with more than 500 restaurants in 28 states, we're still dedicated to serving great food with genuine hospitality. We invite you to come for the food and stay for the experience. Bring your family, meet your neighbors, celebrate that big win with your teammates or make new friends that share the same love for sweet tea and sandwiches as you...we mean it when we say our table is your table."

I bet you can't wait until it opens, right? It supposed to be debuting this spring.

McAlister's Deli will be located in Warrington Crossing, 60 Easton Road, Warrington.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.