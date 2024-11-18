If you were disappointed to see McAlister’s Deli close down in September, only a few months after it opened, I've got great news for you.

The popular restaurant known for its hearty sandwiches and delicious southern comfort food, is officially reopening, according to the Patch.

Wow, that's certainly a turn of events you don't see very often.

McAlister's in Warrington is reopening

It's true. The deli restaurant is set to reopen on Wednesday, November 20, at 10:30 a.m. under new ownership and management.

In a Facebook Event for the Grand Reopening, the new owners, who also run McAlister’s Deli in Harrisburg, said they are excited to expand to Warrington.

Google Google/McAlister's Harrisburg loading...

The new owners are also the owners of the Harrisburg McAlister's

The event details read, "Hello Warrington. We’re the new owners of McAlister's Deli, who also operate the McAlister's Deli restaurant in Harrisburg, PA. We are glad to expand to Warrington, PA. We would like to invite you to our reopening event."

McAlister's first opened in 1989

McAlister’s Deli is a fast-casual chain that’s been open since 1989.

Known for its southern hospitality, the restaurant specializes in big, tasty sandwiches, loaded spuds (a baked potato with all the fixings), fresh salads, homemade soups, and their famous sweet tea.

One of the most popular items on the menu is the McAlister’s Club, a huge club sandwich piled high with turkey, ham, bacon, and more.

This is the first McAlister's Deli in Bucks County

With more than 500 locations across 29 states, this is McAlister’s fourth location in Pennsylvania, but first in Bucks County.

Save the date. The grand reopening is this week (Wednesday).

READ MORE: PA & NJ Residents Warned Not to Travel to These Locations

Head on over to McAlister’s Deli at Warrington Crossing on November 20, and enjoy a delicious meal.

The Warrington McAlister's in located at 60 Easton Road, in the old Burger King.

15 Fast-Growing Chain Restaurants Poised to Be Everywhere in 2025 From burritos to steak to brunch, here is a look at which fast-growing restaurant chains are reportedly set to have a big years for expansion in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll