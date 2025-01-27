Viewers of CBS 2 New York tonight will notice a drastic change. One of the station's longest-tenured personalities has stepped away from the anchor desk.

Maurice DuBois, who has been a familiar face for TV viewers in New York City has stepped away from the anchor desk for the station's 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. broadcasts. DuBois joined WCBS-TV in September 2004 (following years at WNBC).

His last broadcast took place last week, but he will remain on TV screens.

CBS Unveils New Team for Evening News

Maurice's departure from the local station comes as he starts a new role. The network has revamped their national evening news program to mirror a more "traditional local newscast."

Maurice DuBois will be one of the program's co-anchors. He'll be joined by John Dickerson.

It marks a big shift as network evening newscasts have typically only had one anchor in recent years.

Longtime CBS New York weather caster Lonnie Quinn will also join the broadcast each day with a look at the weather forecasts. He will continue his duties at CBS New York for their local broadcasts as well.

Massive Changes at CBS Evening News

The change comes as Norah O'Donnell stepped away from the anchor desk last week. All of these changes had been in the works for a while, by the way. O'Donnell announced back in July that she would remain with the network as a "senior correspondent."

As part of the changes, the network is moving the show's broadcast from Washington D.C. to New York City.

They're promising the show to be more conversational than other evening news shows as they "focus on experiencing the story" to showcase "the human side of the headlines," they say.

Their first broadcast is tonight (January 27th). The CBS Evening News airs at 6:30 p.m. ET.

What's Next for CBS New York?

It appears as if DuBois' co-anchor Kristine Johnson will remain in place anchoring the station's 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. shows.

DuBois had an emotional signoff from the local anchor desk last week.

"Without the viewers there is no us. Thank you for everything over the years. We'll just keep it going at a different time," DuBois said.

We've reached out to CBS New York for any additional details about their plans for anchors.