Philadelphia Mass Shooting – 8 Shot, 4 Dead Monday in Southwest Philly

A mass shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left 8 people shot with at least four of the victims being killed across a large crime scene Monday evening. At least two of the victims were juveniles, 6 ABC reports.

Reports say shots were fired in the area of 54th and Chester in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood around 8:30 pm.

A police officer first heard the gunfire around 8:30 pm, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. That officer apparently found at least one victim in the area of 56th and Chester Avenue.

At that same time, it appears as if police received multiple reports of a male armed with a rifle shooting in the area. When officers arrived at the scene they heard gunfire, The Inquirer confirms.

The crime scene appeared to span several blocks with victims found at "several locations." Four of the victims were transported to the Penn Presbyterian Hospital by police, with four others being transported by private vehicles, according to the Inquirer. The juvenile victims were expected to be transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The suspect, meanwhile, was brought into police custody on the 800 block of Frazier Street, 6 ABC reports. At the time of his arrest, he appeared to be wearing a ballistic vest,

A weapon was recovered, according to CBS Philadelphia. But police did not have to fire any shots during the arrest, according to the inquirer.

There's no word on a motive for the shooting, and we're awaiting updates on the conditions of the surviving victims.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details as soon as they're available.



