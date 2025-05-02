Enter to Win Tickets to See the Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret on May 16

Philly's most beloved drag queen, Martha Graham Cracker, is gracing the Miller Theater stage this May with her rock and roll drag cabaret to celebrate her 20th Anniversary!

And you can win your way in for free right now thanks to our friends at Ensemble Arts Philly & 94.5 PST!

Martha will be backed by her four-piece band to celebrate the big 20th anniversary special! She will perform her iconic freaky mashups and funky rearrangements of songs by artists ranging from Nina Simone to Prince, Led Zeppelin to Lana Del Rey, and Pink to Lady Gaga.

There's a reason why she's truly Philly's favorite Queen. Come see this in-your-face rock and roll drag cabaret. Tickets are on sale now at EnsembleArtsPhilly.org.

