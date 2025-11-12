There's a chill in the air. Are you feeling the holiday vibes yet?

The Christmas-loving Martel family in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) certainly is. They're gearing up for another festive holiday season at home, with a ton of visitors every night, and what seems like millions of holiday lights, and adorable holiday scenes.

Martel's Christmas Wonderland is a huge holiday display in Hamilton

Martel's Christmas Wonderland is a beloved tradition in Hamilton, although people from all over have flocked to Mercer County for years to check out the amazing, one-of-a-kind Christmas display.

The family won "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on ABC

The Martel's competed and won "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on ABC-TV a few years ago. It was so much fun to see how excited they all were. Everyone in the area was rooting for them. The trophy is on display for you to see when you walk through their Christmas Wonderland.

I spoke with Jess Martel, and she filled me in on when they're opening and what's new for this year.

Martel's Christmas Wonderland opens November 28

Opening night is Friday, November 28. It's open daily after that through the holiday season. Hours are 6 - 9 PM.

New in the display this year are animated Disney characters. Be on the lookout for your favorites. There is also a new shed scene, and the Martel's house is decked out in all new lights.

For the first time, the Martel family will make a donation to the Hamilton Animal Shelter this year, so when you visit, please help them make a bigger donation, if you're able.

You'll also see a new, adorable face this year. The Martel family has a new addition. It's baby Gianna's first Christmas. Her big brother, Luca, will be showing her how things are done. Ha ha.

So many local families have made going to Martel's Christmas Wonderland a yearly tradition, so if you've never been, this is the year to check it out. You'll love it.

It's on Philips Avenue in Hamilton Township

Martel's Christmas Wonderland is located at 21 Philips Avenue in Hamilton Township, NJ.

It's within a neighborhood, so please be careful where you park. Do not block a neighbor's driveway.

Also, please be respectful and don't leave any garbage behind, so the Martel family can continue to do this for the community for a long, long, time.

Watch for updates on their Facebook page

Keep an eye on their Facebook page for weather updates, when Santa will make appearances, and more.

Happy holidays.

