They are undoubtedly one of the biggest pop groups on the planet, and we have your chance to get get up close and personal to see them perform live.

That's right, it's your chance to see the one and only Maroon 5 live on the TODAY show plaza in Rockefeller Center on Friday, August 1st.

You could be a VIP to see Maroon 5 perform their hits live.

The rest of the world will have to watch on TV, but you could be there in person, courtesy of Interscope Records. And, of course, you'll get to bring your bestie!

Enter to win below:

Contest ends Monday, July 28th at 7 p.m.

Winner will receive two (2) VIP tickets to see the performance on the TODAY plaza on Friday, August 1, 2025. Winner is responsible for transportation and any additional expenses going to and from New York City. Click here to read our official contest rules.



Celebrities Who Died in 2025 From actors to singers, sports legends and more, we're mourning the famous folks who passed away in 2025 Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard



