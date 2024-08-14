Marijuana has been legal in New Jersey for a few years now and now we’re starting to see more and more New Jersey residents getting on the trend.

I feel as though everywhere you go in New Jersey, there’s a dispensary close to you. They aren’t quite as popular as liquor stores yet, but I would argue that in due time they will be.

With more and more dispensaries popping up in the area, it means that there will also be a lot of advertising going oon to try and get new customers to come in and give some of the products a try. Marijuana use was recreationally legalised back in 2021 and it has become super normal too everyone in New Jersey now.

My question that I need to be answered is, can you legally bring recreational or medical marijuana products purchased in New Jersey into Pennsylvania? If you notice while driving on I-95 into Philadelphia from New Jersey, there are a ton of billboards and advertisements for New Jersey dispensaries.

These honestly made me confused and has had this question in my mind since I spotted them.

Can You Legally Bring Recreational Marijuana/Weed From New Jersey into Pennsylvania?

While some of the advertisements you may see in Pennsylvania may tempt you to drive into New Jersey or New York to get weed and bring it home, it is illegal to do so. Even though the project was brought in a legal state, you’re still driving it over state lines to where it is illegal recreationally.

Do the rules change if we’re talking about medical marijuana, which is legal in PA?

Unfortunately, no, the rules do not change. It is illegal to purchase medical marijuana in New Jersey and bring it to Pennsylvania. Overall, it’s illegal to transport marijuana between states, even if traveling from one legal state to another.