Uh oh. Another local restaurant has closed its doors. But, is this closure a sign of the difficult times and is it closed for good? Keep reading.

Marco's Pizzeria in the Village of Newtown South shopping center has closed its doors

Unfortunately, you'll have to find another pizza place in Newtown to order a pie, for now. The Patch is reporting that Marco's Pizzeria has closed.

Marco's Pizzeria is in the Village of Newtown South shopping center on Eagle Road, near the Wendy's fast food restaurant.

Customers trying to grab a slice recently have been greeted by a sign on the door that says, "Moving location. Thank you for your years of support." No new location was given, or any other clue to confirm a move.

The restaurant has been locked and dark, disappointing loyal customers, who are hopeful that a new location will pop up.

Marco's Pizzeria has been in Newtown for 40 years

Also in the Village at Newtown South strip mall is Petsmart, Ace Hardware, the Newtown Farmer's Market, Sleepy's, and more.

Relic on State in Newtown shut down recently as well

Another restaurant in Newtown abruptly shut its door recently, but this closure is for good. It's Relic on State, located on the corner of South State Street and Centre Avenue. Customers were saddened by the news and left wondering why.

The owner of the building said it wasn't a planned closure and was sad to see Relic go, adding he thought the restaurant had "the best bartenders, great employees, great clientele, and the best steak in town."

The restaurant industry has faced difficulty since the pandemic, with rising costs and staff shortages.

