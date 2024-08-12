A little over a year after it opened, another local restaurant has closed for good.

Manni's Fried Chicken on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township has announced its permanent closure on social media (Monday, August 12, 2024).

The post read, "We have decided to permanently close. We want to thank each and every single one of our customers that have enjoyed our food! We truly appreciate all of the support. The restaurant is available for rent. You can send a private message for more details."

Manni's took over that spot after mega-popular cheesesteak restaurant, Meatheadz relocated to a bigger space up the road in the Lawrence Shopping Center.

I can't say I'm surprised at Manni's closure. I drove by often and there were never many customers there. I was hoping they were doing well with takeout, but I guess not.

Google Google loading...

I hate to see local businesses struggle.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant industry has been dismal for many establishments, especially smaller ones.

The costs of food and supplies is way up, there's a worker shortage, and not as many people are eating out because of the high prices.

It's a vicious cycle. I hope it changes soon.

Remember when that space was a Stewart's Root Beer stand?

Homemade Soda Black Cow Ice Cream Float with a Straw bhofack2 loading...

We used to get root beer floats there. It had a real old-fashioned feel.

The waiters and waitresses would come up to your car to take your order. When your order arrived, it would be on a tray that would clip onto the window of your car.

Ahhh, the memories.

Good luck to the people at Manni's. Sorry to see it go.

