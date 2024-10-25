I've got great news, especially if you are a fan of fresh, warm bagels and hot coffee.

Manhattan Bagel has officially opened its doors in the Summit Square Shopping Center, taking over the spot that was previously home to Einstein Bros. Bagels.

Remember, I told you Einstein Bros. Bagels closed down without warning back in November 2022.

The sign taped to the door read, “Sorry, we're permanently closed.”

Loyal customers were bummed.

The signs were taken down quickly, so I figured there were immediate plans for something new, but it sat empty for months.

In the spring, Manhattan Bagel came to town asking for approval to open in the same location.

Locals were thrilled that another bagel shop would be taking over.

They needed to work out some concerns the township had like flow of traffic, parking, and potential backups at the drive-thru, but it moved forward.

Fast forward and it's now open.

I'm anxious to stop by and grab a bagel.

Here's the drive-thru. Grabbing a fresh bagel and coffee in the morning just got even more convenient.

If you're a fan of Einstein Bros., don’t worry, there is still a location in the shopping center near Kohl’s at Big Oak and Oxford Valley Roads.

This weekend head over to the new Manhattan Bagel in Summit Square Shopping Center off the Newtown Bypass.

