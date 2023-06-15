Come Discover Eclectic Art at The 34th Manayunk Arts Festival in Philadelphia!

Calling all art and craft lovers! This huge street festival in Philadelphia is a MUST this summer!

The 34th Annual Manayunk Arts Festival is taking place June 24 -26! The traditional 2-day festival on Manayunk's main street draws in thousands of attendees each year for food, drinks, music, fun, and of course, amazing hand-crafted art!

The Manayunk Arts Fest is famed as the largest outdoor juried arts festival in the tri-state area! Come discover, browse, and buy thousands of different arts and crafts from hundreds of different vendors from all across the country. There are 6 main categories of art you that will be on display for purchase:

Fiber

Ceramics

Photography

Glass

Painting & drawing

Mixed Media

Wood & Sculpture

Jewelry

Click HERE for the full list of vendors from all over the country.

The festival is FREE to attend with pay-as-you-go for food, drinks, and shopping the arts and crafts.

As far as parking goes, Manayunk is already notorious in that department on regular days, so with Main Street blocked off and thousands of visitors for the festival, parking will be extra tough in the immediate area. But there will be areas that offer free parking in nearby City Avenue with shuttle services to the festival. You can also opt for taking the SEPTA or hopping in an Uber! Get more transportation information HERE.

Will you be checking out the Manayunk Arts Fest this year? I can't wait!

