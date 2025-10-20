There's a new restaurant in an old, familiar location in Lawrence Township for you to check out.

Mama's Kitchen is now open in Lawrence Township

It's called Mama's Kitchen and it's on Brunswick Pike (Route 1 South), across from Lawrence Lexus and Autolenders.

The grand opening was Saturday (October 18) and it's already getting rave reviews.

READ MORE: Nan Xiang Express is now open in Lawrence

The restaurant serves Indian food

What's on the menu? Indian food. Mama's Kitchen specializes in South and North Indian cusine, according to the sign out front. Catering is also available for all occasions.

The website says, "Your favorite home-cooked Indian flavors, now just a takeout away."

Get our free mobile app

There are Veg appetizers like Samosa/French fries, mozzarella sticks, Samosa/Aloo Tikki Chat, and Andhra Mirchi Bajji.

You can grab a bowl or roll. Try the Veg Bowl, Chcicken Bowl, the Paneer Tikka Roll, or Chicken Tikka Roll.

It's already getting good reviews

In the very popular local dining Facebook group, "Mercer Bucks Central Jersey Eateries," commenters are saying the portions are generous, the food is very tasty, and takeout was quick. Garlic Naans come with delicious sauces. It's gluten free and has vegetarian options.

Mama's Kitchen is located at 2653 Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township, NJ.

READ MORE: Popular Hamilton bagel shop opening 2nd location in Lawrence

It's open 7 days a week from 11 AM - 9 PM. You can call to order. The phone number is (609) 806 - 8779. Online ordering will be available in the future.

Stop in and give this new, local business a try.

Popular cheesesteak restaurant, Meatheadz was once in that space, but moved down the street to the Lawrence Shopping Center for a bigger space.

Google Google loading...

It was also Manny's Fried Kitchen for a little while.

Google Google loading...

You may also remember Stewart's Rootbeer & Drive-In was there for many years too.

Welcome, Mama's Kitchen. Wishing you success.

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz