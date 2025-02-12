Well, this is exciting.

Trenton Thunder undergoes major renovation

The ballpark we all know and love, the Trenton Thunder Ballpark is about to undergo a big transformation, according to a recent press release.

Mercer County officials along with Trenton Thunder staff recently made the plans public.

The project will cost $25 million

Over $25 million has been allocated for the upgrades and improvements that will benefit not only the players, coaches, and staff, but will also benefit you and other fans of the Trenton Thunder.

The renovations are already underway.

There will be two phases of work

The massive project will be rolled out in two phases.

The first phase will happen this year, in 2025.

The home and away clubhouses will be completely modernized.

Demolition of the old spaces has already begun.

The batting cages are going to be updated, and a female locker room is going to be added.

I'm sure the players will all be very happy with the outcome.

The next phase of the project will kick off next year, in 2026.

There will be an upgraded experience for fans

This is what you, as a fan, will notice. A brand new playing surface is going to be installed. The work on that will begin right after this 2025 season.

There will also be new state-of the-art HD video boards with cool "next generation Fan Cam capabilities," a new and improved sound system throughout the ballpark and a new "hospitality and performance area" which will overlook the pretty Delaware River.

Can you believe the Trenton Thunder Ballpark is over 30 years old? Wow.

Trenton Thunder President, Jeff Hurley, says, "We are really excited about this project and the continued projects throughout the next year or so. We can't wait to see the finished project, and looking forward to our 2025 season."

For more information on the changes at the ballpark, click here.