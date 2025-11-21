Oh, this is going to be great. Your date night, girls' night, business meeting, or friend hangout is about to be elevated.

The first rooftop bar in Doylestown is coming soon

Doylestown is getting its very first rooftop bar, the Patch is reporting. That sounds so cool, doesn't it?

READ MORE: Dick's House of Sport planned for this popular PA mall

It's going to be on top (obviously) of Main Street Sport & Social, which is on the second and third floors of Main Street Marketplace.

You'll be able to take in the beautiful views from the 2,700 square foot bar and lounge, serving locally made beer, wine, and spirits. You can expect a contemporary feel. There will be mood lighting and greenery to give it a cozy vibe.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the rendering below.

Main Street Sport & Social Main Street Sport & Social loading...

There will be two private cabanas, firepits, TVs, live entertainment, and, depending on the season and weather, heaters and fans to keep guests comfortable.

Main Street Sport & Social Main Street Sport & Social loading...

It will seat up to 200 people, and be available for sophisticated group gatherings, big or small.

Main Street Sport & Social owner, Will Wister, is making his vision, "to create a unique, one-stop entertainment venue in the heart of Doylestown," come true with the addition of the new rooftop bar.

READ MORE: Iron Hill Brewery in Bucks County may be reopening

Wister says, “This sophisticated addition marks a bold step forward in redefining Doylestown’s entertainment scene. We designed the rooftop as a place to bring people together - locals, tourists, and professionals alike.”

It's due to be completed in late January 2026, the article says. I'll let you know when I hear of a grand opening date.

For more information, click here.

20 Photos That Perfectly Capture Small-Town Life in the 1970s Take a trip down memory lane — and down Main Street — with these photos from the 1970s that capture small-town life before social media and smartphones, when things were simpler, slower, and full of real-world experiences. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz