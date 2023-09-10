Cheers! This Popular Brewery is Opening Their 2nd Location in Medford, NJ in 2024!
Bottoms up! A new brewery is coming to Burlington County next year.
Magnify Brewing, a popular brewery based in Fairlawn, New Jersey, has announced their plans to expand to a second location Medford, according to South Jersey Food Scene.
They made the exciting announcement on the social media page that they're hopeful to open sometime late 2024. The new location will have a large tap room, an outdoor beer garden, and more space for increased capacity.
The original Fairfield brewery, located at 1275 Bloomfield Ave Building 7 Unit 40C, will continue to operate as-is.
Celebratory Brews!
In celebration of the expansion news, they've whipped up a new Imperial IPA, "Greetings from Medford." They'll also be offering FREE delivery across New Jersey for a week starting on Sep 13!
"We are very excited to announce that we are building a second location on Main Street in Medford, NJ. We are planning to open late 2024. To celebrate this announcement, we brewed Greetings From Medford, a new Imperial IPA with Riwaka, Nelson and Citra hops. Don’t worry, our Fairfield location will continue to operate as-is."
This will be pretty cool to check out if you're a beer enthusiast! Check out their full tap list HERE.
If you want to check them out, go ahead and follow them on social media on Instagram @magnifybrewing and Facebook/MagnifyBrewing.
