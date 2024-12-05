Good news. You'll have another restaurant option in Langhorne soon.

MaGerk’s Pub & Grill is set to open soon at Summit Square shopping center, right off the Newtown Bypass in Middletown Township, according to Phillyburbs.

The Horsham location is seen below.

MaGerk's, Horsham, Langhorne, Middletown, Google loading...

This has been in the works for a while. Preparation has been going on for months.

MaGerk's Langhorne will be opening in January 2025

This popular restaurant is expected to open by the end of January 2025.

It’s replacing the former Manny Brown’s and Massage Envy spaces.

MaGerk's, Massage Envy, Langhorne, Summit Square, Google loading...

MaGerk’s is known for its delicious bar food, perfect for a casual meal with friends or family.

The restaurant will offer a lively sports bar atmosphere with plenty of seating at the bar and tables.

There’s even a spacious 5,000-square-foot patio for groups to enjoy drinks, shared plates, and some tasty dishes.

Group of Friends in a Night Club william87 loading...

MaGerk’s joins other popular Summit Square businesses like Giant, Tre Fratelli, Mt. Fuji, Qdoba Mexican Eats, and Happy Mixer Bakery.

I've never heard of it before, So, what exactly is MaGerk’s Pub & Grill all about?

MaGerk's Pub & Grill has locations in several U.S. states

Founded in 2000 by brothers John and Paul Dolaway in Baltimore, MaGerk’s has grown to include several locations across Maryland, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Their specialty? The best Philly cheesesteaks.

MaGerk's Pub & Grill via Facebook MaGerk's Langhorne via Facebook loading...

According to their website, they use freshly delivered rolls that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, creating the perfect balance with their juicy steak and cheese.

MaGerk's Langhorne location will be the first in Bucks County

MaGerk’s Langhorne location will be the restaurant’s first in Bucks County, and they’re also opening another spot in Royersford soon.

If you’re looking for a job, MaGerk’s is hiring. They’re accepting applications for servers, bartenders, cooks, managers, and dishwashers at all of their locations.

Close up of bartender pouring draft beer in glass Dziggyfoto loading...

The MaGerk’s menu is packed with food everyone loves, including appetizers, wings, nachos, soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, and kid-friendly meals.

READ MORE: Best Steakhouse Chain in America has 4 PA locations

Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty meal or just some apps to share, MaGerk’s will be perfect.

I'll keep you updated on when the grand opening will be.

