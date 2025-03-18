MaGerk’s Pub & Grill First Bucks County Location Now Open in Langhorne, PA
Good news. There's a new, fun dining option in Langhorne that you should go check out.
MaGerk's Pub & Grill is now open in Langhorne
MaGerk's Pub & Grill is ready to serve you in the Summit Square Shopping Center (right off the Newtown Bypass).
It's in the spot where Manny Brown's Bar & Grill and Massage Envy were.
I told you back at the beginning of December that it was coming soon and now, it's finally open.
From what I'm hearing about the casual sports pub, it was worth the wait.
MaGerk's is known for its Philadelphia Cheesesteak
MaGerk's is known for its awesome bar food (especially their Philly Cheesesteak on a fresh, bakery roll) and as a great place to spend time with friends watching a game.
There's plenty of seating in the bar area and in the dining area.
There's an outdoor patio
Now that the weather's getting warmer, you'll be able to enjoy the over 5,000-square-foot patio.
The pub has cool events on tap (as well as a big beer selection).
Phillies Season Opener Party on March 27
Coming up on March 27, there is a Phillies Season Opener Party with game time specials from 3-6pm.
There will be an "extra inning" of Happy Hour starting at 3pm with popcorn, lemonade crushes, and dollar dogs.
You can win Phillies tickets
You can also win some Phillies tickets while you're there.
You can grab more details by clicking here.
MaGerk's also has a location in Horsham and another one just opened in Royersford.
MaGerk's Pub & Grill Langhorne is located at 27 Summit Square Center.
