It's one of the most iconic retail spaces in the entire City of Philadelphia, and it will certainly mark the end of an era.

Macy's will close its Center City store (located inside the historic Wanamaker Building,) according to a report first published by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The report says that store employees were informed this morning about the closure, but not too many other details were revealed.

A store employee told the Inquirer that they were told the retailer would close "sometime in March," and it's believed that it's part of a series of previously announced closings by the retail chain.

Macy's has been shutting down locations for the past several years amid a struggling era for brick and mortar retailers. Some reports say they'll close as many 65 stores in early 2025.

A formal announcement is expected to be made shortly.

Macy’s Holiday Celebrations – Macy’s Center City Philadelphia – Macy’s Christmas Light Show, Dickens Village, Holiday Windows and Macy’s Santa Getty Images for Macy's, Inc loading...

The news is also being reported by CBS Philly, who spoke with Councilman Mark Squilla. They say that the city will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday to discuss an "important business announcement."

It marks a changing scene in that area as well as the Philadelphia 76ers prepare to break ground on their new arena — 76Place.

The store was a huge tourist attraction over the holiday season each year for their large Christmas Light Show in Grand Court.

This is a developing story. We'll publish more information when it's made available.