A small-scale Macy's store is officially coming to Cherry Hill!

Remember the old Bed Bath & Body works that closed last year in the Garden State Park shopping center in Cherry Hill? Its closure was part of a wide-ranging sweep of closures nationwide after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Bed Bath & Beyond in Cherry Hill, New Jersey before it closed Google Maps loading...

Months later, there appeared to be construction work happening on the site, but it was unclear what could be happening next to the vacant space in a shopping center that gets so much foot traffic. Well the wondering is over!

A small-scale Macy's store will take over the old Bed Bath & Beyond. I happened to be running some errands in the shopping center recently and saw it for it for myself. The signage has already been put up, with a banner that reads "Opening Soon."

Credit: Austyn Credit: Austyn loading...

It looks as though most of the progress has been done, and they'll be opening soon!

When will the small-scale Macy's open in Cherry Hill?

We won't have to wait much longer. According to Macy's website, this location will have their grand opening on May 25!

Why open a smaller scale Macy's store?

According to Macy's chief stores officer, Marc Mastronardi, this is a move to adapt to decreased foot traffic in shopping malls. With Macy's new smaller scale stores, which are about 1/5 the size of regular shopping mall locations, the retailer hopes to provide customers with a more convenient shopping experience.

Are you ready for this Macy's? It should be a way easier option than having to navigate the much-busier parking lot in the nearby Macy's at the Cherry Hill Mall!

