Machine Gun Kelly is Coming to Hard Rock Atlantic City This Fall!

Machine Gun Kelly, one of the hottest artists in music, is heading down to the Atlantic City's Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Sept 9, according to NJ.com.

If you want to kick off your fall with a rockin' bang, tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. EST on June 2. Click HERE for ticket information!

The rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor just released his new single "Pressure" with its accompanying music video featuring an appearance from his buddy Pete Davidson.

Atlantic City will be his second stop back in the State during his tour, after a performance in Uncasville, Connecticut on Sept 7. So far these are the only U.S. dates in his tour.

His latest LP Mainstream Sellout came out March 2022, and it was a hit, leading his second consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. Right now he's keeping the momentum of his success alive with his 2023 tour, which just kicked off in London.

Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) has notoriously been in the public eye because of his up-and-down relationship with his fiance´, actress Megan Fox. They got engaged in January 2022. The status of their relationship has been a bit unclear in recent months after Fox seemingly hinted on social media that he was guilty of cheating earlier this year.

Will you bee checking out MGK in Atlantic City this fall? Be sure to get your tickets when they go on sale, because they'll be going fast!

