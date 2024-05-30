Man Stabbed with Machete in Busy New York City’s Time Square Thursday Afternoon

It was a chaotic afternoon in one of the most popular tourist areas of the United States earlier on Thursday.

A man was stabbed with a machete in Times Square around 1 p.m. on Thursday, multiple outlets are reporting. The stabbing occurred at a McDonald's, the New York Post reported.

The victim was reportedly stabbed in both legs, but he's in stable condition at a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive, New York's NBC 4 reports. \

The exact nature of the incident was unclear, but police told the media that "at least" three suspects ran away.

However, multiple people were taken into custody at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and West 52nd Street, and seperately at 660 Fifth Avenue, New York City's ABC 7 reports. This has not been confirmed by other outlets at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

This is a developing story.