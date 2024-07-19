Traffic in and out of MetLife Stadium for a concert is notoriously rough (at best). Plus, parking is expensive, so we do recommend taking New Jersey Transit to (and from the show).

Did you know that New Jersey Train runs a special train service to and from Secaucus Junction to MetLife Stadium on event days (including this weekend's Luke Combs concerts)?

We know that NJ Transit hasn't been that reliable lately, but we gotta tell you this service is surprisingly reliable. Plus, Secaucus Junction is accessible on the Northeast Corridor, Jersey Coast lines and more. So it's easy to arrive from both New York City and New Jersey via the trains.

So, of course, we've put together a very easy guide for taking New Jersey Transit to see Luke Combs at MetLife Stadium this weekend down below: