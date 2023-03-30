ADOPTED! “Lucky” The Paralyzed Philly Dog Has Found His Furrever Home!

This is the happy ended we all wanted to see!

You may remember back in December 2022, "Lucky" the dog made headlines in Philadelphia after he was found injured with broken legs on Septa train tracks. It looked as though some careless, cruel people had abandoned him there to die.

Philly Rescue Angels, a local non-profit organization dedicated to the safety and protection of animals in need, were able to take Lucky in to get him the urgent care and attention he needed. With the help of many donations received through Philly Rescue Angels to save his life, he ended up undergoing a 6 hour long spinal surgery at the University of Pennsylvania's Ryan Veterinary Hospital, according to Philly Voice.

Get our free mobile app

And now the good news... Lucky's found his furrever home!!

Lucky was adopted by Sidara Son, a local resident who was there from the beginning, helping Philly Rescue Angels get him to safety. Look at that smile!

Now Lucky walks with a wheelchair since his hind legs don't work, but his new mommy says that he's as happy as can be in her home with his new siblings! Just look at him running around! He's a completely new dog.

This is AMAZING to see. Lucky is the sweetest good boy who couldn't be more deserving of his loving new home! You can keep tabs on Lucky by following his owner on TikTok @davizall4pawsrescue. If you donated to his recovery, YOU made this possible!

Credit: TikTok @davizall4pawsrescue Credit: TikTok @davizall4pawsrescue loading...

Enjoy your new home, Lucky!!

More than 80 Pennsylvania Towns Are on A Ticket Blitz PennDOT has joined with the Pennsylvania State Police and more than 80 local townships across southeastern Pennsylvania to target aggressive driving with more tickets and citations possible. The 86 townships that are part of this initiative are located throughout Bucks County, Pa.; Chester County, Pa; Delaware County, Pa.; Montgomery County, Pa.; and even Philadelphia, Pa.