Which Atlantic City, NJ Casino Is The Luckiest For Gamblers?

Going to Atlantic City, New Jersey is one of the best times you can have. If you're 21 and older, I always say it’s like Disney World for adults.

There are so many restaurants to try, beautiful experiences in the hotels to see, concerts, comedy shows, casinos, and clubs.

You name a nighttime activity that you want to do and I’m sure you can get it done right in Atlantic City.

Ever since I turned 21, my friends and I would pack our bags, rent a hotel room, and just run around the city all night having drinks, eating great food, and maybe playing a few slots and just making memories that will last you a lifetime.

Read More: Philadelphia Eatery Named “Best Family Run Restaurant” in U.S.

Now, when I say “playing a few slots” I mean putting $20 into a machine and pressing the button a few times, and watching all of my money go away.

I’m not exactly the luckiest person in the world, especially when it comes to gambling.

I’m not exactly a big poker or blackjack girl, but I do enjoy a good time in Atlantic City when I visit with my friends.

If you're a gambler and go to Atlantic City pretty often, there are a few places you may want to go home with a decent amount of cash.

What Is the Luckiest Casino in New Jersey?

Google Earth/Canva Google Earth/Canva loading...

According to Casinos.com, the Atlantic City casino that is considered to be the luckiest is the Hard Rock Casino.

According to these stats, the Hard Rock has a “Luck %” of 12.10% out of 463 reviews.

This survey took reviews that mentioned anything like “jackpot”, “winning”, “won”, etc, from each of the casinos and ranked them based on that.

The second luckiest casino in NJ is Ocean Casino Resort, which is just steps away from the Hard Rock.

If you plan to go to Atlantic City, you can head to the Hard Rock first and then to Ocean to hopefully go home a winner!

12 Foods That Define New Jersey From boardwalk to some Italian-American classics, here's a list of foods that define the garden state. Gallery Credit: Gianna