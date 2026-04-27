The wait is finally over. A popular Bucks County pizzeria has expanded with a new, second location in Newtown. The doors officially opened on Saturday (April 25).

Lucatelli's Pizzeria opened a second location in Newtown, PA

Lucatelli's Pizzeria, a well-known and beloved pizza shop and Italian restaurant in Doylestown, took over the old Marco's Pizza location in the Village at Newtown South shopping center on South Eagle Road. After finding the space, the owners got right to work, remodeling it to their liking. They had hoped to open back in the fall, but the work took a little longer than expected. Locals are already saying it was worth the wait.

READ MORE: Beloved Bucks County restaurant closed after 60 years

The Newtown opening was announced on social media. Check it out below.

The post read, "This is not a drill - Our Newtown location is open! This is a soft opening, but the full Newtown menu will be available. We can't wait to welcome you all to Lucatelli's Newtown."

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Lucatelli's Newtown sold out of food on opening day

Opening day was certainly a success. Another announcement came just after 6 PM that evening that the new Newtown location had completely sold out of food. Wow. One customer commented, "Not only was the food delicious…the energy and customer service were top notch! Welcome to Newtown, we are so glad you are here!"

Lucatelli's Pizzeria via Facebook Lucatelli's Pizzeria via Facebook loading...

Barstool Sports' King Dave Portnoy visited Lucatelli's Doylestown location

Before the Newtown location, Lucatelli's Pizzeria expanded its Doylestown location. It grew into the unit next door in the Mercer Square Shopping Center. The expansion came after a visit from Dave Portnoy, King of Barstool Sports, who is famous for doing his one-bite pizza reviews.

READ MORE: Former Bucks County Diner is now an Italian restaurant

When the Newtown location was announced last summer, the pizza shop told loyal customers that everything you love about the Doylestown location will be in Newtown, like the 72-hour fermented pizza dough, handmade cutlets, and the freshest ingredients for all its dishes.

The shop just posted that all your favorite pies are ready and waiting for you at both the Newtown and Doylestown locations. Check out the Burrata and the Grandma Burrata with Pepperoni below.

Lucatelli's Pizzeria via Facebook Lucatelli's Pizzeria via Facebook loading...

Lucatelli's Pizzeria via Facebook Lucatelli's Pizzeria via Facebook loading...

Lucatelli's Newtown is located at 2102 S Eagle Road in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

America's Most Popular Pizza Toppings According to Casino.com , these are the most popular pizza toppings in America. Here's the methodology, "The average monthly Google trends data was gathered for 15 of the most popular pizza toppings in America on a state-by-state basis. This allowed us to reveal the most popular toppings in each state." Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews