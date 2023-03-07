Fried chicken has been having a hot moment for a few years now, and we're seeing more chains making their way to New Jersey! YUM! Bring it on!

Homemade Spicy Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich Getty Images loading...

Love & Honey Fried Chicken, a popular Philadelphia-based fried chicken spot in Northern Liberties, (1100 N Front St), has just revealed their intentions to franchise into a regional chain, which include plans to open locations in New Jersey!

Since launching in 2017, they've gained a loyal following and have been nationally recognized as one of the hottest fried chicken places. And now they're gearing up to expand to at least 6 additional locations in New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania, according to Philly Voice.

In a statement posted to their Instagram page, they said:

"Since opening our first location in 2017, we have always wanted to 'share the love' with other entrepreneurs and fried chicken enthusiasts. That is why we launched our franchise program and are excited to announce that we are now accepting candidates to join our fried chicken family!..."

Credit: Instagram @loveandhoneyfriedchicken Credit: Instagram @loveandhoneyfriedchicken loading...

This is something to be SO excited for! Their menu includes crispy, mouth-watering chicken sandwich options like The Biscuit Jawn, The OG Sandwich, and The Nashville Sandwich. You can also grab some fried chicken tenders, chicken wings, tater tots, family meals, and 7 homemade sauces. Check out their full menu HERE.

Where will Love & Honey Fried Chicken open in New Jersey?

Exact locations are not yet known, as they are currently looking for store locations between 1,200 to 2,000 square feet, with enough space to accommodate 20-30 people for dine-in seating. Those who are interested in joining their fried chicken family are encouraged to visit loveandhoneyfranchise.com.

We'll keep an eye out for them in the hopefully-near future!

